Dr. Bolin Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Bolin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Bolin Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Bolin Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Bolin Jr works at
Dr. Bolin Jr's Office Locations
Fmc Dialysis Services Ecu2355 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-2545
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Bolin Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376540724
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center|University Of Nc Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolin Jr works at
Dr. Bolin Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.