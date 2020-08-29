Overview of Dr. Paul Boulware, MD

Dr. Paul Boulware, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Hospital and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Boulware works at Laura K Schroeder MD PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.