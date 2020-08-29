Dr. Boulware has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Boulware, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Boulware, MD
Dr. Paul Boulware, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Hospital and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Boulware works at
Dr. Boulware's Office Locations
Laura K Schroeder MD PC16620 N 40th St Ste H4, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 464-9576
- 2 16430 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 464-9576
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I currently see Dr.Boulware and he is the ONLY psychiatrist that actually listens and treats you like a person instead of just another case. He's actually WORKED WITH ME to find a combination of drugs for my GAD, Panic Discorder, and Cyclothymic disorder (A minor type of bi polar disorder) that actually work and keeps working with me and talks to me about what's going on on my life and affecting my life. He is by far one of the best psychiatrists I've seen that understands dual diagnosis patients and can work with them and prescribe medications accordingingly while being monitored and doing therapy.
About Dr. Paul Boulware, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609912146
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Boulware accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulware has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boulware on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulware. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulware.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.