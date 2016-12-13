Dr. Paul Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brown, MD
Dr. Paul Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Paul Brown Inc750 N Diamond Bar Blvd Ste 212, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 861-4663
I have been seeing Dr. Brown for 13 years this January. He spent years learning how to save a young girl from the edge of desperation and gain my trust. His ability to connect with people and teach others how to connect with each other saved our family and has allowed me to overcome my own personal setbacks. I truly believe everyone needs someone like Dr. Brown in their life if only for the support, acceptance, and insight so rarely found both in the world of psychiatry and the world in general.
About Dr. Paul Brown, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1437361789
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
