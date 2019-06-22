See All Psychiatrists in Portland, OR
Dr. Paul Conti, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (31)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Conti, MD

Dr. Paul Conti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their residency with Harvard University School Of Medicine

Dr. Conti works at Pacific Premier Group, PC in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Premier Group
    101 SW Main St Ste 1950, Portland, OR 97204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 720-4359

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(17)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Paul Conti, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700860152
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Harvard University School Of Medicine
Internship
  • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
Undergraduate School
  • Bryn Mawr College
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
