Dr. Corn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Corn, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Corn, MD
Dr. Paul Corn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Corn's Office Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
- 2 13900 Katy Fwy Fl 4, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 563-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he has been with me since 2009he work with me through all my problems . right now I'm having trouble getting to the cancer center and Dr. Corn is doing all he can
About Dr. Paul Corn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1629164314
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Corn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.