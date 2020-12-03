Dr. Paul Croissant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croissant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Croissant, MD
Dr. Paul Croissant, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
NeuroSurgical Services of oakland44555 Woodward Ave Ste 307, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 484-5303Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Dr. Croissant was my neurosurgeon for all of my childhood and most of my adult life in managing and addressing my condition. I can't recommend him enough for both his professional skill and how much he truly cares for his patients. Doctor Croissant's level of compassion, care, and skill will forever be the benchmark I compare other healthcare professionals to.
- Temple Hosp
- Abington Meml Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Croissant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croissant accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croissant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Croissant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croissant.
