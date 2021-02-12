Overview of Dr. Paul Eun, MD

Dr. Paul Eun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Eun works at Dedicated Women's Health Specs in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.