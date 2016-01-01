Dr. Paul Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Freedman, MD
Dr. Paul Freedman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookpark, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.
Horizon Orthopedic Inc15900 Snow Rd, Brookpark, OH 44142 Directions (440) 816-4903
About Dr. Paul Freedman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245271980
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.