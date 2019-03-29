Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor- he fixed my A-Fib!
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Stanford U Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
