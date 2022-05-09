See All General Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD

Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Frydenlund works at Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frydenlund's Office Locations

    Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1912327644
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frydenlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frydenlund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frydenlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frydenlund works at Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Frydenlund’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frydenlund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frydenlund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frydenlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frydenlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

