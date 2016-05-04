Dr. Frye Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Frye Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Frye Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Frye Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from West Virginia University.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frye Jr's Office Locations
- 1 11676 Perry Hwy Ste 2100, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 641-7016
-
2
Vista Behavioral Health Assoc1000 Commerce Dr Ste 1008, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 299-8404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frye is a very caring doctor. Listen to you and even calls after hours if you need to talk with him. Great doctor
About Dr. Paul Frye Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447202783
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frye Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frye Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frye Jr has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frye Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.