Overview of Dr. Paul Greenblatt, MD

Dr. Paul Greenblatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Greenblatt works at Joseph Tamburrino in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.