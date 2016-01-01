Dr. Paul Greenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Greenblatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Joseph Tamburrino1855 Union Blvd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-3666
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
Dr. Greenblatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenblatt speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenblatt.
