Overview of Dr. Paul Legg, MD

Dr. Paul Legg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Legg works at Bone and Joint Surgeons Inc. in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Neuroplasty and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.