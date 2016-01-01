Dr. Paul Lemberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lemberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Lemberg, MD
Dr. Paul Lemberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Lemberg works at
Dr. Lemberg's Office Locations
-
1
Allen Ear Nose & Throat Association1575 Pond Rd Ste 203, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 366-1366
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemberg?
About Dr. Paul Lemberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346227691
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemberg works at
Dr. Lemberg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.