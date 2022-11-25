Dr. Paul Loeffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loeffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Loeffler, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Loeffler, MD
Dr. Paul Loeffler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Loeffler's Office Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A.3318 S ALAMEDA ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3968
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The day before Thanksgiving I had a pain in my throat and ear and went to my own physician. He called Dr Loeffler who asked that I come in that afternoon. He was outstanding and very very precise. And always friendly. I will need a biopsy for possible cancer and all this was done the day before Thanksgiving. I could never thank him enough.
About Dr. Paul Loeffler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;amp;amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
