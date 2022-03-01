Overview of Dr. Paul Lui, MD

Dr. Paul Lui, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Lui works at Southwest Kidney Institute in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Safford, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.