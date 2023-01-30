Overview

Dr. Paul Murata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Murata works at Providence Family Medical Center in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.