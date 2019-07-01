Overview of Dr. Paul Protter, MD

Dr. Paul Protter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.



Dr. Protter works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.