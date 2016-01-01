Dr. Paul Resignato, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resignato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Resignato, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Resignato's Office Locations
Paul Resignato Dpm1722 N Zaragoza Rd Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 855-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Resignato, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1093799249
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Resignato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resignato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resignato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Resignato. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resignato.
