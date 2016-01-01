Overview of Dr. Paul Resignato, DPM

Dr. Paul Resignato, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Resignato works at Adult & Children's Foot Care in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.