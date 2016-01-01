Dr. Paul Sanmartin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanmartin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sanmartin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Sanmartin, MD
Dr. Paul Sanmartin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Sanmartin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sanmartin's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanmartin?
About Dr. Paul Sanmartin, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1518392323
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanmartin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanmartin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanmartin works at
Dr. Sanmartin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanmartin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanmartin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanmartin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.