Dr. Paul Silbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Silbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Silbert, MD
Dr. Paul Silbert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Silbert works at
Dr. Silbert's Office Locations
-
1
Paul J Silbert MD2100 State Route 33 Ste 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- QualCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silbert?
About Dr. Paul Silbert, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1568433993
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&S
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Jefferson Med College
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Colgate University Ba Honors In Neuroscience
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silbert works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.