Dr. Paul Tortoriello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.
Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 240, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 514-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor around! Grateful we found Dr Paul
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Loyola University
- Pediatrics
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tortoriello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tortoriello.
