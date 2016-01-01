Dr. Paul Yaeger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Yaeger, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paul Yaeger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cambridge, MN.
Dr. Yaeger works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental110 Opportunity Blvd S, Cambridge, MN 55008 Directions (855) 395-0685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yaeger?
About Dr. Paul Yaeger, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1245857655
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaeger accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaeger works at
Dr. Yaeger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.