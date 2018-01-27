Overview

Dr. Paul Yudelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yudelman works at Gastro Health - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.