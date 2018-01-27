Dr. Paul Yudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yudelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Yudelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Gastro Health - Fort Myers7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-9939
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Soft spoken and very kind. Treats you as a human, listens, examines and even has a sense of humor. Difficult diagnosis but at this point I am impressed. Saw another Gasto at the hospital and would never go back to him. Dr Yudelman is the person I will stay with. He thinks out of the box!
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Med Center
- Georgetown Va Med Center
- University College, University of London
- Oxford University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Yudelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yudelman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yudelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yudelman has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yudelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yudelman.
