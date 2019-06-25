Dr. Paula Farner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Farner, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Farner, MD
Dr. Paula Farner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farner's Office Locations
- 1 36595 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 934-4070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not sure about the below review. My three children saw Dr. Farner for years. She and her staff were always wonderful. Only left because children grew out of adolescent Medicine. I’m a RN and I would recommend her office to my family and friends. Much better than the big “company” owned doctors that give you 3 to 5 mins and they are gone.
About Dr. Paula Farner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1053351718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farner.
