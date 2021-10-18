Dr. Paula Miner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Miner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paula Miner, MD
Dr. Paula Miner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miner's Office Locations
- 1 7125 Murrell Rd Ste E, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9571
-
2
Champlain Obstetrics and Gynecology PC55 Main St Ste 3, Essex Junction, VT 05452 Directions (802) 879-1802
-
3
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5000Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miner?
Excellent doctor kind and professional. She was quick to act about my serious case.
About Dr. Paula Miner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598761306
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miner has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.