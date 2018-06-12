See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Paulette Bryant, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (5)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paulette Bryant, MD

Dr. Paulette Bryant, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Bryant works at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Bryant's Office Locations

    St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital
    301 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 649-3346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemophilia
Sickle Cell Disease
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Sickle Cell Disease
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Hemophilia
Sickle Cell Disease
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia A
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Thalassemia
von Willebrand Disease
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Brain Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Graft vs Host Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lymphosarcoma
Medulloblastoma
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thrombocytosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2018
    Dr. Bryant is brilliant, kind, caring and a excellent pediatric oncologist. She has been an Angel sent along the way to coordinate my daughter’s medical care. Her entire team is very friendly, nurturing and willing to go above and beyond to provide quality care. We feel incredibly blessed to have Dr. Bryant as our daughter’s oncologist.
    Chandra Williams in Charlotte-Mecklenburg , NC — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Paulette Bryant, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649268160
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryant works at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bryant’s profile.

    Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Hemophilia and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

