Dr. Paulo Pacheco, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (51)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paulo Pacheco, MD

Dr. Paulo Pacheco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Hosp - Cornell MC

Dr. Pacheco works at Paulo Pacheco, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pacheco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paulo Pacheco, MD
    60 E 56th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 326-8999
  2. 2
    Anthony S. Borcich, M.D., P.C.
    535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 682-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Hemorrhoids

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 21, 2022
    LOVE HIM
    Anne M. W. — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Paulo Pacheco, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265474431
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Hosp - Cornell MC
    Residency
    • New York Hosp - Cornell MC
    Internship
    • New York Hosp - Cornell MC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paulo Pacheco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pacheco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pacheco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pacheco works at Paulo Pacheco, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pacheco’s profile.

    Dr. Pacheco has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacheco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacheco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacheco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacheco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

