Dr. Pavan Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Pavan Patel, MD
Dr. Pavan Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Winter Park1925 Mizell Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pavan Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1639447360
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
