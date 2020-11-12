See All Psychiatrists in Norridge, IL
Dr. Pawel Dudek, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Norridge, IL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pawel Dudek, MD

Dr. Pawel Dudek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dudek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4701 N Cumberland Ave Ste 21, Norridge, IL 60706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 423-4200
  2. 2
    Union Health Service
    1634 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 423-4200
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cocaine Addiction
Group Psychotherapy
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Cocaine Addiction
Group Psychotherapy
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse

Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pawel Dudek, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1043271554
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pawel Dudek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dudek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.