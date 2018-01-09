See All Pediatricians in East Orange, NJ
Dr. Payal Maniar, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Payal Maniar, MD

Dr. Payal Maniar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with St Christopher's Hospital for Children

Dr. Maniar works at Madhavi N. Maniar, M.D. - E. Orange in East Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maniar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maniar Pediatrics
    90 Washington St Ste 305, East Orange, NJ 07017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 676-2492

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Dermatitis
Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Dermatitis
Viral Infection

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 09, 2018
My daughter has been going to Dr. Maniar for 4 years. Wait time has been okay. Whenever she needs paperwork completed or copies of records, it's always given in a timely manner.
Photo: Dr. Payal Maniar, MD
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Payal Maniar, MD.

About Dr. Payal Maniar, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649419193
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Christopher's Hospital for Children
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maniar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maniar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maniar works at Madhavi N. Maniar, M.D. - E. Orange in East Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Maniar’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniar.

