Overview of Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD

Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Daneshrad works at DaneshradClinic in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.