Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD

Sinus Surgery
3.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD

Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Daneshrad works at DaneshradClinic in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daneshrad's Office Locations

    Santa Monica Office
    1304 15th St Ste 407, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-6500
    Torrance Office
    3701 Skypark Dr Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD

    Specialties
    • Sinus Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902959307
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles Cnty USC Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daneshrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daneshrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daneshrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daneshrad has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshrad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshrad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daneshrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daneshrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

