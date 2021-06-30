Overview

Dr. Pearl Serota, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.



Dr. Serota works at Mercy Clinic Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.