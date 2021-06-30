Dr. Pearl Serota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pearl Serota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pearl Serota, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.
Dr. Serota works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Tower A Suite 693A621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 693A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Serota has been great with my daughter. She listened, asked the right questions and new right away how to help her. We have been seeing her for a year and a half and couldn't be happier.
About Dr. Pearl Serota, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1689881567
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serota accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serota works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Serota. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serota.
