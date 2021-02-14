See All Psychiatrists in Plymouth, MA
Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (106)
Map Pin Small Plymouth, MA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD

Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zaragoza Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and CHA Cambridge Hospital.

Dr. Bonilla works at JORDAN HOSPITAL DEPARTMENT OF PAIN MANAGEMENT in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonilla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth
    275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-2000
  2. 2
    163 Gore St, Cambridge, MA 02141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 665-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
  • CHA Cambridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Conni — Feb 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215951934
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School (Boston MA Healthcare System)
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University Of Zaragoza Faculty Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

