Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD
Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zaragoza Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Bonilla works at
Dr. Bonilla's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
- 2 163 Gore St, Cambridge, MA 02141 Directions (617) 665-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bonilla is unique. Here is a Dr that actually listens to his patient and lets the patient be included in treatment. He has a particular gift for working with Seniors, which demands a lot of patience and understanding. He has that, and more. He is intelligent, Compassionate, thoughtful, very up to date on therapies and medicines and maintains a healthy sense of humor.
About Dr. Pedro Bonilla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1215951934
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School (Boston MA Healthcare System)
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Zaragoza Faculty Of Med
