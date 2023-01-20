Overview of Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD

Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Universidade Gama Filho and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Countinho works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.