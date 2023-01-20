Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Countinho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD
Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Universidade Gama Filho and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Countinho works at
Dr. Countinho's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-4125Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring and humble, never takes the patient for granted. His love and expertise for what he does shines through in his surgical skills and care for his patients. He is a great listener who takes the time to explain things, multiple times if needed, and shares all results directly with you. He is not averse to sitting by your side going over x-ray films and answering any questions. Dr. Coutinho gave me my quality of life back after seeing multiple surgeons and pain management specialists. I was a patient, not a number! I will be forever grateful to him.
About Dr. Pedro Countinho, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1184147795
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|Yale University
- Hospital Municipal Souza Aguiar
- Universidade Gama Filho
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Countinho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Countinho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Countinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Countinho works at
Dr. Countinho speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Countinho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Countinho.
