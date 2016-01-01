Overview of Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD

Dr. Pedro De La Rosa-Costa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. De La Rosa-Costa works at Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.