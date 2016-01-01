Overview of Dr. Pedro Sandoval, MD

Dr. Pedro Sandoval, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Sandoval works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.