Dr. Pedro Romaguera, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pedro Romaguera, MD

Dr. Pedro Romaguera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Romaguera works at Burkenstock Medical in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romaguera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burkenstock Medical
    3901 Houma Blvd Ste 202, Metairie, LA 70006 (504) 456-2223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2017
    Love, love, love this guy! He's the last of the real doctors that care about their patients. I am Lee's wife and first he went and then I did and very impressed! Great bedside manner with a sense of humor mixed in and TAKES HIS TIME WITH YOU. This is my dude until the end of time.
    La Place, LA — Mar 16, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Pedro Romaguera, MD
    About Dr. Pedro Romaguera, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659303857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Howard University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • San Juan Bautista School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Romaguera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romaguera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romaguera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romaguera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romaguera works at Burkenstock Medical in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Romaguera’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Romaguera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romaguera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romaguera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romaguera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

