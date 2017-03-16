Overview of Dr. Pedro Romaguera, MD

Dr. Pedro Romaguera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Romaguera works at Burkenstock Medical in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.