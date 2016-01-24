Dr. Zevallos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro Zevallos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Zevallos, MD
Dr. Pedro Zevallos, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Zevallos' Office Locations
- 1 8344 E R L Thornton Fwy Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (972) 289-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
very impressed with his experience felt he was truly interested in my condition. also a straight shooter. nothing sugar coated. good doctor with good staff. did not have to sit and wait forever. appointment time was just right.
About Dr. Pedro Zevallos, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1891729091
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Meml Hosp
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zevallos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zevallos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zevallos speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zevallos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zevallos.
