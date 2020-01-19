Overview of Dr. Peeyush Mittal, MD

Dr. Peeyush Mittal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Mittal works at Venkateswa Voleti MD in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Hudson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.