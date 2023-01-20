Dr. Pei Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pei Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Pei Sun, MD
Dr. Pei Sun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Shanghai Med U and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Pei Sun, MD850 N Main Street Ext Ste 1A3, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 269-4353
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
Dr. Pei Sun is my husband's doctor. She is always calm, listens very carefully to what my husband says and very intuitive to what he does not say. She's careful, patient and methodical. Dr. Yidi Ge sometimes sees my husband and he is also very good! I would highly recommend their practice.
About Dr. Pei Sun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1225171754
Education & Certifications
- Park Ridge Hosp
- Park Ridge Hospital - St Marys Campus
- Shanghai Med U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.