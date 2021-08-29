Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leviadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD
Overview of Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD
Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
Dr. Leviadin works at
Dr. Leviadin's Office Locations
-
1
Ibbmed450 N Bedford Dr Ste 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 598-3898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leviadin?
Very thorough, extremly kind and understanding. His understanding of what I've been through and need help in a specialized field.
About Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1518990027
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leviadin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leviadin accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leviadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leviadin works at
Dr. Leviadin speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leviadin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leviadin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leviadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leviadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.