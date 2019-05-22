Overview of Dr. Penny West, MD

Dr. Penny West, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. West works at WellMed at Cedar Hill in Cedar Hill, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.