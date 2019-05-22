Dr. Penny West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Penny West, MD
Overview of Dr. Penny West, MD
Dr. Penny West, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Dr. West's Office Locations
Wellmed At Cedar Hill420 N Highway 67 Ste D1, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 291-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. West is terrific. I've been going to her now for about 3 years. She listens, she takes time, she CARES about her patients. I had strep throat and didn't even know it. She prevented me from exposing my co-workers to strep and for that I'm grateful. She is kind and compassionate. I just cannot say enough good things about Dr. West.
About Dr. Penny West, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881642536
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
