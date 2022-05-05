Dr. Perry Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Santos, MD
Overview of Dr. Perry Santos, MD
Dr. Perry Santos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
Charles L Freede MD3435 NW 56th St Ste 412, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 528-4133
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos?
I saw Dr Santos for management of chronic pan sinusitis which had not responded to maximum medical therapy. He was kind enough to work me into his schedule, did a great job of answering my questions, and recommended sinus surgery. I appreciated his compassionate and professional demeanor. I am now 15 years out from surgery and have not had any problems with recurrent sinus infections. I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Perry Santos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053418913
Education & Certifications
- Head and Neck Cancer, Guys Hospital, London, England
- University of Washington, Seattle
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.