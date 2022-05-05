See All Otolaryngologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Perry Santos, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (80)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Perry Santos, MD

Dr. Perry Santos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.

Dr. Santos works at Otologic Medical Clinic, Head and Neck Division in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santos' Office Locations

    Charles L Freede MD
    3435 NW 56th St Ste 412, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 528-4133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Oral Cavity Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    May 05, 2022
    I saw Dr Santos for management of chronic pan sinusitis which had not responded to maximum medical therapy. He was kind enough to work me into his schedule, did a great job of answering my questions, and recommended sinus surgery. I appreciated his compassionate and professional demeanor. I am now 15 years out from surgery and have not had any problems with recurrent sinus infections. I would recommend him without reservation.
    Kent Dyer MD — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Perry Santos, MD

    Education & Certifications

