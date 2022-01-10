Overview

Dr. Perry Sexton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System|Yale, New Haven Hospital



Dr. Sexton works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.