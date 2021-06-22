See All Podiatrists in Moreno Valley, CA
Dr. Pete Carrasco, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Moreno Valley, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Pete Carrasco, DPM

Dr. Pete Carrasco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. 

Dr. Carrasco works at Senior Hospitality Corporation in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carrasco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Senior Hospitality Corporation
    26940 E Hospital Rd, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 212-6661
  2. 2
    Wound Healing Care Specialists Inc.
    10621 Church St Ste 120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 944-0486
    Jun 22, 2021
    I worked with Dr. Pete Carrasco. Although, it was brief. He is a provider that cares. He tries to balance a Practice which is a business mind you, with trying to do the greater good, and provide quality care for his patients while keeping his staff who have families and bills to pay taken care of. The reason I left was because of an opportunity to go to urgent care which for a Medical Assistant offered skills and experience that were not available in the position I was in but I enjoyed my time with him being part of a team in bringing quality care to his patients.
    Mario Alvarado — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Pete Carrasco, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073573127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

