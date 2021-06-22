Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pete Carrasco, DPM
Overview of Dr. Pete Carrasco, DPM
Dr. Pete Carrasco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA.
Dr. Carrasco works at
Dr. Carrasco's Office Locations
Senior Hospitality Corporation26940 E Hospital Rd, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 212-6661
Wound Healing Care Specialists Inc.10621 Church St Ste 120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 944-0486
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Pete Carrasco. Although, it was brief. He is a provider that cares. He tries to balance a Practice which is a business mind you, with trying to do the greater good, and provide quality care for his patients while keeping his staff who have families and bills to pay taken care of. The reason I left was because of an opportunity to go to urgent care which for a Medical Assistant offered skills and experience that were not available in the position I was in but I enjoyed my time with him being part of a team in bringing quality care to his patients.
About Dr. Pete Carrasco, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1073573127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrasco accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.