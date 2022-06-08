Overview of Dr. Peter Charap, MD

Dr. Peter Charap, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Charap works at Mount Sinai Associates In Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.