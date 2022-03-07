Dr. Peter Dipaolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipaolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Dipaolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Dipaolo, MD
Dr. Peter Dipaolo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Orthopedic Surgery - State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center
Dr. Dipaolo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dipaolo's Office Locations
-
1
Peter F. Dipaolo MD PA1225 McBride Ave Ste 111, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 638-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dipaolo?
Recently I had knee surgery - a torn meniscus. The doctor was highly skilled, very professional, fully explained the surgery procedure and what to expect. Dr DiPaolo also has a great bedside manner. In addition, the entire medical team was caring, pleasant and professional. I was amazed that I was able to walk out of the surgery center after the operation. I experienced just minor discomfort as I healed. I highly recommend Dr. DiPaolo.
About Dr. Peter Dipaolo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1437219045
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery - State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dipaolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipaolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dipaolo works at
Dr. Dipaolo speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipaolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipaolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipaolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipaolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.