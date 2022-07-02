Dr. Peter Engelman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Engelman, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Engelman, DO
Dr. Peter Engelman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Engelman works at
Dr. Engelman's Office Locations
Meritas Health Obstetrics & Gynecology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has a great bedside manner! Made sure to explain in detail procedures while using drawings to help explain. As a new patient I felt completely at ease and even had some laughs! That always helps! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Engelman, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Grmerc/Msu
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
