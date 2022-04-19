See All Pediatric Urologists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Peter Furness, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.2 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Furness, MD

Dr. Peter Furness, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Furness works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Urology - Ft Collins in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Castle Rock, CO, Lafayette, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Furness' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Urology - Ft Collins
    1200 E Elizabeth St, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0125
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Urology
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6400, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0124
  3. 3
    Castle Rock
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5874
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Lafayette
    300 Exempla Cir Ste 360, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5868
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Urology - Lone Tree
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Undescended Testicles
Urinary Incontinence
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Undescended Testicles

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 19, 2022
    Dr. Furness did a wonderful job with a surgery when our son was an infant, and unfortunately, he had a different issue when he was a teenager. Going through the process of a surgery as a teen is uncomfortable and overwhelming. Dr. Furness handled everything with a great balance of professionalism, seriousness, and just enough humor to help a teenage boy feel as comfortable about the process as possible. Because of the difficult nature of the surgery Dr. Furness asked another surgeon to consult in order to achieve the best possible results. I trust that Dr. Furness will do everything in his power to ensure as positive of an outcome as possible. The team is helpful and kind. They answered all of our questions, and went above and beyond to work with us on scheduling and navigating financial difficulties - all questions were answered in a timely and concise manner. We are happy that we chose Dr. Furness and his team – I highly recommend him to anyone.
    Larry — Apr 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Peter Furness, MD
    About Dr. Peter Furness, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366536690
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn State - Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Furness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Furness has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Furness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furness.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.